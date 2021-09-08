A mass of Christian burial for Clarence E. Schuetze, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Schuetze died Friday, Sept. 3, at a local assisted living center.
He was born Nov. 21, 1927, in Ben Arnold to Edward Joe and Eleanora Aigner Schuetze. He married Ruth Beck on Aug. 16, 1950. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years and also sold Harper Industrial products for 45 years. He was a 75-year member of Hermann Sons Life and an honorary member of Knights of Columbus Lodge No. 3444.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Dale Schuetze; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Don Schuetze of Temple; three daughters, Kathy Allen and Pam Moore, both of Temple, and Donna Wright of Salado; a brother, Robert Lee Schuetze of Waco; a sister, Shirley Dornhoefer of Pasadena; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.