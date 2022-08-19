WACO — Services for Orris Otto Goldman, 85, of Hewitt and formerly of Belton will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Bible Way Church in Waco.
WACO — Services for Orris Otto Goldman, 85, of Hewitt and formerly of Belton will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Bible Way Church in Waco.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Goldman died Saturday, Aug. 13.
He was born Dec. 26, 1936, in Ratibor to Paula and Otto Goldman. He was a mechanic in the Air Force, and later a mechanic at Lakeside Garage in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Goldman of Hewitt; a son, Kenneth Goldman of Morgan’s Point Resort; a daughter, Karen Goldman of Troy; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to www.alzheimersinfo.org.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home of Waco is in charge of arrangements.