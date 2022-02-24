Clarence Sodek
We had to say goodbye to a special person on Feb. 21, 2022. Clarence Sodek was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services for Clarence Raymond Sodek will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 26, at Seaton Brethren Church with Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating. Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Sodek died Monday in a Temple hospital.
Mr. Sodek was born November 29, 1925, in Seaton to Raymond Sodek and Matilda Luksa Sodek. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Kitty Sue Hilliard, and she preceded him in death in 1998. Mr. Sodek worked for Boutwell Installation, the Temple VA Hospital, Ray Stallings Motor Company and the Texas Department of Corrections. He was a member of SPJST, the American Legion Post 133, SPJST 47 at Seaton, The Masonic Lodge and served on the East Bell Water Supply board. He was a member of Seaton Brethren Church.
Mr. Sodek was preceded in death by one son, Scott Sodek in 2019.
Survivors include one son, Steve Sodek and his wife Ginger of Seaton; one sister, Dorothy Novosad of Temple; grandchildren, Darrin Lee Sodek and his wife Nikki of Danbury, Christopher Ray Sodek and his wife Jamie of Little River Academy, Coby Lynn Sodek and his wife Jay of Little River Academy, Scott Andrew Sodek and his wife Brittany of Alvin, Jacy Lynn Kelch and her husband Tyler of Houston and Jackson Ray Sodek and his wife Micah of Midland and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, February 25, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
