Mildred Florine Edwards Clanton
Sept. 08, 1929 - Jan. 16, 2023
Mildred Florine Edwards Clanton was born September 8, 1929, in Iago, Texas to George and Bertha Edwards, and passed from this life on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home in Belton, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, she’ll be laid to rest at North Belton Cemetery. The family will be receiving visitors Thursday evening from 5 to 7:00 at the funeral home.
Flo graduated from Boling High School at the age of 15 and was among the first class to attend Wharton County College. She graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, and at a time when few women had achieved a college education, Flo finished her Master’s Degree at the University of Houston.
She was an educator by trade, inspiring and informing literally thousands of students in reading, writing, and arithmetic, and the finer arts of home economics.
Flo Edwards married Gerald Clanton, at the Boling church of Christ on December 28, 1953. They shared over 69-years of marriage, and begat four children from their union: Brent Wendell Clanton, Craig Warren Clanton, Kay Lynn Clanton Hewlett, and George Scott Clanton.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald, who saw to it that provision was made for her to remain in her home for as long as possible when her illness was diagnosed. She is also survived by her son, Brent Clanton and wife, Darlene, of Tomball, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Carol Clanton-Shurtleff, of Temple, Texas; a daughter, Kay Lynn Hewlett, and husband, Robert, of Spring, Texas, and a son, Scott Clanton, and wife, Charlotte, of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by 11-grandchildren, and a quiver-full of 17 great-grandchildren, with Theo, number-18, due next month.
Flo was preceded in death by her son, Craig, a great-grandchild, Avett, and by four of her sisters, and brother.
The family would like to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care that was rendered with love by her attendants from Mrs. B’s and Care Age Care. You were all magnificent!
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks consideration of donations be made to: The Dr. Craig Clanton ‘82 Scholarship Fund 0435934 c/o Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840.
Arrangements have been entrusted to,
DOSSMAN FUNERAL HOME of Belton.