Jerome Page “Dizzy” Hill
Jerome Page “Dizzy” Hill, age 85, of Temple, TX passed away on Monday, August 3, 2021. He was born on August 13, 1935 in Temple, TX, the son of John and Helen (Page) Hill.
Visitation will take place on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76502.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00am at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93, Temple, TX 76502. Burial will follow at 3:00pm at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.
Page served his country in the United States Marine Corps, was a member and former Commandant of the Marine Corps League in Belton, was a member of the American Legion Post 133 in Temple, and was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
He enjoyed golfing, his Monday morning coffee at McDonald’s on 31st St., and was a proud member of the R.O.B.O.T.S (Rowdy Ole Boys of Temple Schools) and their time together at Fat Boys BBQ.
Page is survived by his wife Francie of Temple and their children, Joanie and Shane Wilson of Prosper, TX, Jennifer and Spencer Coates of Prosper, TX, Kelly and Grace Mayo of Searcy, AR, Dustin and Emmeli Mayo of Boise, ID, and Jerry Hill of Chicago, IL. Page is also survived by grandchildren, Lauren, Haylee, Maegan, Jillian, Caroline, Nichole, Kristopher, Cheyenne, Grace, Jacob, Calvin, Chelsey, and Chasney; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Hill and Helen Wilcox, brothers Bert Hill and JB Hill, and a son-in-law Brad Royster.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church building fund would be appreciated.
To share a memory or to sign Page’s guestbook, please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary