Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 1:28 am
No services are planned for Ronnie Wayne Barton, 61, of Temple.
Mr. Barton died Monday, March 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 21, 1961, to Jessie White and Mary Luella Fisher Barton in Temple. He graduated from Temple high school. He was a member of 10th & M Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include three brothers, George Barton, Charles Fisher, and Karrad Barton; and two sisters, Mary Brooks, and Doris Aldridge.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.