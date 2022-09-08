Services for Odessa Poole Holmes, 96, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Services for Odessa Poole Holmes, 96, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Cameron Rest Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Holmes died Thursday, Sept. 1, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Milam County to Shed and Fannie Nelson. She attended O.J. Thomas High School, Paul Quinn College in Waco, and Tyler Barber College in Tyler. She married Lawrence Holmes in Temple. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple. She served as mission chorus president and Mary’s Circle president. She owned and operated Odessa’s Barber Shop in Cameron and later owned and operated Odessa’s Barber & Beauty in Temple.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Dussie Poole and Lawrence Holmes.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Poole of Waco; a daughter, Debra Poole of Houston; a sister, Clara Aycox of Oakland, Calif.; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.