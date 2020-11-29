Vernon D. Holleman, MD.
Vernon D. Holleman, MD, of Temple, an exceptional physician with more than 60 years of service to Temple and Central Texas who was beloved by his patients, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was 89. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Dr. Holleman was born October 1, 1931, in Brownwood, the son of Vernon Edgar Holleman and Olene (Reece) Holleman. He attended Brownwood schools and played varsity football with the Brownwood Lions. He graduated in 1949. He graduated from Howard Payne College with a B. A. degree in Chemistry and Biology in 1953. He graduated from Baylor Medical School in Houston in 1958. He served his Internship at Scott and White Clinic and Hospital, Temple,1958-1959 and Residency in Internal Medicine, Scott and White Clinic and Hospital, Temple, 1959-1962. He married Shirley Roberts April 26, 1961 in Aransas Pass. He was a Baptist.
Among Dr. Holleman’s numerous achievements is a tremendous legacy of professional contributions to the medical community, including: physician staff at Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Temple and the former Santa Fe Hospital since 1962; associate professor of internal medicine at the Texas A&M College of Medicine (TAMU) since 1982; director of the Division of General Internal Medicine in the Santa Fe Center since 1985; and associate clinical professor at TAMU since 2016.
Especially noted was his early work with Hemodialysis of Uremic Dogs with the Kolff Twin Coil Artificial Kidney. The first commercially available artificial kidney purchased for Scott &White by Dr. Nicholas Hightower. 1959-1961.
His passion for helping others permeated his work and personal life, also serving on the Santa Fe Memorial Foundation, medical director for the Consolidated Associations of Railroad Employees, adjunct faculty and clinician of the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, and Honorary Chairman of Physicians Advisory Board of the Texas Republican Congressional Committee, among other notable posts.
Dr. Holleman was known for his love of art, conservation, hunting, medical history and photography. He was a lithographs illustrator for the Baylor University Letterman’s “B” Association in 1994, and for the Southern Baptist Student Union from 1954-1958. His photographs have appeared in “Awesome Antlers,” “Boone and Crockett Books,” and “Records of North American Mule Deer.”
His career spanned through the years including, Associate Clinical Professor, Texas A&M College of Medicine (2016-Present) Director, Division of General Internal Medicine, Santa Fe Center, Temple, (1985-2004) Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Texas A&M College Medicine, Temple, (1982- Present) Medical Staff Member, Scott and White Hospital (1962-Present) Medical Director, Santa Fe Employees Hospital Association (1985-2005) President, Medical Staff, Santa Fe Memorial Hospital (1979-1983) Director, Division of General Internal Medicine, Scott and White Hospital (1962-2005) Assistant Chief Physician, Santa Fe Employees Hospital Association (1962-1985) Medical Staff Member, Santa Fe Memorial Hospital (1962-1983)
Also Career related Dr. Holleman was Medical Director, Consolidated Associations of Railroad Employees (1997-Present); Adjunct Faculty, Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, OH (1982-1986); Clinician, Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, OH (1982-1986)
He also was civic minded serving on the Board of Directors, Santa Fe Memorial Foundation; Honorary Chairman, Physicians Advisory Board, Texas National Representative Congressional Committee.
His Creative Works include Illustrator, Limited Edition Lithographs, Baylor University Lettermans Association (1994); Illustrator, “Aesculapian” (1957); Illustrator, Southern Baptist Student Union Projects (1954-1958); Contributor, Photography, Books; Contributor, Photography, “Colorado’s Biggest Bucks and Bulls”; Contributor, Photography, “Boone and Crockett Books”; Contributor, Photography, “Awesome Antlers”; Contributor, Photography, “Records of North American Mule Deer”; Author, Articles on Health, Preventive Medicine, Numerous Other Subjects
Dr. Holleman received many awards during his life including Distinguished Alumnus, Howard Payne University (2016); Board of Trustees Service Award, Scott & White Healthcare (2012); 50 Year Staff Service Award, Scott& White Clinic (2012);President Gainey Focus Award, Scott & White (2007); Honorary Award, Santa Fe Memorial Foundation (2004); Centennial Chair in Gerontology, Texas A&M Science Center College of Medicine (1999); Centennial Award, Santa Fe Memorial Foundation (1991); Scholar, Art Instruction, Inc. (1952)
He was a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science; Honorary Lifetime Member, National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees; American Medical Association; American College of Physicians; American College of Physical Executives; American Society of Internal Medicine; Texas Medical Association; Texas Medical Foundation; Cardiopulmonary Council, American Heart Association; Honorary Member, Baylor B Association; World Medical Association; Texas Diabetes and Endocrine Society; New York Academy of Sciences; Lifetime Member, Southern Medical Association; American College of Occupational Medicine; American Pain Society; Diplomate, American Academy of Pain Management; Charter Member, American Society of Pain Educators; American Association of Diabetes Educators; Charter Member, International Society for Physical Activity in Prevention of Osteoporosis; Committee Member, Boone and Crockett Club; Lifetime Member, Safari Club International; 50-Year Club; Texas Medical Association; Alpha Chi; Phi Chi.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Holleman of Temple; three sons Richard Holleman of San Antonio; Joel Holleman and wife Tina of Artesia, New Mexico and Vernon Douglas Holleman of Temple; two sisters Gwendolyn Arnold of New Braunfels and Virginia Ola Faye Harrison of Louisiana; and one brother Dan Foy Holleman of Fairbanks, Alaska; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers a memorial tribute will be determined at a later date.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30am at First Assembly of God Church 1920 South Lone Star Parkway (S. Hwy 317), Moody TX 76557.