Gilbert Moreno Perez Jr. (Doc)
In Loving Memory of Gilbert Moreno Perez Jr. (Doc) who passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. He was born May 31,1947 in San Antonio to Gilbert Perez Sr. and Jesusa Moreno Perez. He was 73. He died at his home after complications from a long illness.
He is preceded in Death by his father and Mother, a brother Robert Perez, a sister-in-law Mary Perez, a granddaughter Samantha Hall, and a great-grandson Tryston Painter.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Debra Perez from Belton, Tx, two sons Gilbert Perez Jr of Lometa, Tx, Danny Perez and wife Charlene of Troy, Tx, a daughter Susan Perez of Belton, Tx, three brothers Richard Perez and wife Doris of Temple, Tx, Rudy Perez of Temple, Tx, and Will Perez of Temple, Tx, two sisters Mary Irwin and husband Danny of Temple, Tx, Carolyn Villasona of Waco, Tx, 10 grandchildren, 24+ great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
He worked at Cox’s Welding for 9 years before his illness. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses, listening to music, spending time with family and friends. His favorite pastime was smoking his cigarettes and drinking his beer. He will truly be missed, but will always be in our hearts. Services will be at a later date.
