BELTON — Services for Nella J. Robinson, 85, of Belton will be 9 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Robinson died Wednesday, Aug. 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Rogers to Henry Neal and Minnie Jewel Green Sloan. She attended Academy High School. She married Donald L. Robinson on Dec. 29, 1955, in Temple. She worked for the Temple Daily Telegram. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Belton and Miller Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; and a son, Ricky Lynn Robinson in 2018.
Survivors include a son, Larry Don Robinson of Belton; a daughter, Melissa Dawn Johnson of Washington; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.