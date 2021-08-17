ROCKDALE — Services for Carmen Luz Diver, 80, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Iglesia Cristiana Elim Assembly of God Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Rigoberto Zelaya officiating.
Mrs. Diver died Thursday, Aug. 12.
She was born Oct. 26, 2940, in Humacao, Puerto Rico to Pedro and Alejandrina Garcia Hernandez. She received her cosmetology license from Wilfred Academy of Hair and Beauty and worked in cosmetology for 10 years. She married Lee Diver, Jr. on May 12, 1957, in Puerto Rico. They moved to Rockdale, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Rockdale Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Albert Diver, Sr.; and her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Beverly Ann Diver and Maggie Contes, both of of Rockdale; a son, Rickie Lee Diver of New Jersey; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.