Services for Ricky “Ricky Bobby” Clinton Burcham, 64, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Church United Pentecostal Church.
Burial will be in Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Burcham died Monday, July 13.
He was born Dec. 17, 1955, in San Antonio to Morris and Netty Johnson Burcham. He married Amy Smith Burcham in San Antonio in 2006. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Harker Heights.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Burcham; and a daughter, Misty Burcham.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; four sons, Christopher Burcham, James Burcham, Daniel Burcham and Joshua Farias; three daughters, Brandi Burcham, Hannah Farias and Abigail Lenz; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.