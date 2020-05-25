Services for Floyd Akin, 93, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Akin died Sunday, May 24, at a local care center.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: May 25, 2020 @ 9:03 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.