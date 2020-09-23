Doretha Geneva Roulhac, 68, of Temple died July 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 15, 1951. She served in the United States Army.
If you know anyone related to Ms. Roulhac, please contact Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
