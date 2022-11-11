Services for Nelda Jean Kasberg Poncik, 75, of Academy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Mrs. Poncik died Friday, Nov. 4.
She was born May 28, 1947 to Leo and Lucy Kleypas Kasberg in Rosebud. She went to school in Westphalia and graduated from Lott High School in 1965. She was active in band during high school. She married Jimmy Poncik and had a daughter together. She worked at Lone Star Gas, Johnson Brothers Ford and Custom Printing Inc.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Stacey Poncik of Little River-Academy; one grandson; two great grandsons; two brothers, Gerald Kasberg, and James Kasberg, both of Temple; and two sisters, Lafon Eary of Temple, and Margie Stock of Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
The funeral home is in charge of arrangements.