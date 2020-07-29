Thelma Mae (Susie) Turnbo Buchanan
Thelma Mae (Susie) Turnbo Buchanan passed away at the age of 98 on July 25, 2020, in a local nursing home. She was born December 10, 1921, in Youngsport, Texas, to Mary Ada & Andrew Jackson (Big Jack) Turnbo. She married Archie Buchanan on November 19, 1938, in Ding Dong, Texas. She worked as a Teacher’s Aide at Southwest Elementary in Belton, TX, for over 20 years.
Thelma loved to travel and made many trips to the Pacific Northwest to spend time with her two daughters for the summers. She always had a Kodak camera in her hand to take pictures every where she went. After her husband retired in 1972, they traveled all over the United States in their camper. She loved moonlit nights. She loved growing flowers in her flower bed in the 1960’s and traveled to Tyler and other places around Texas to attend flower shows. She loved to see the bluebonnets in the spring along the highways.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Archie; daughter, Sherry Kennedy of Yakima Washington; son, Larry Buchanan of Temple, TX; sister, Opal Barrington; brother, Jack (C.W.) Turnbo; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, LoNelle Belcher of Temple, TX; 3 grandsons, Robert Kennedy, David Buchanan, Billy Jack Buchanan, all of Temple, TX, and one granddaughter, Kristi Smith of Round Rock, TX; 7 great grandchildren, TJ Martinez, Steven Kennedy, Jessica Kennedy, Brandon Zaleski, Dakota Buchanan, Logan Buchanan, Matt Smith, and one great-great granddaughter, Adelynn Rose Zaleski, of San Diego, California.
Graveside services will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport, TX. Viewing will be Wednesday July 29, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, TX.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons & great-grandsons: Robert Kennedy, David Buchanan, Billy Jack Buchanan, T.J. Martinez, Steven Kennedy, Brandon Zaleski, Dakota Buchanan, Logan Buchanan and Matt Smith.
