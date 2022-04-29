KILLEEN — Services for Ruby M. Dowling, 98, of Harker Heights will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Dowling died July 26, 2021.
She was born Nov. 21, 1923, in Milam County. She married George Hosch and later married Joe Dowling. She worked in ordinance and finance during World War II at Fort Hood. She also worked as the chief of the Central Appointments Section at Darnall Army Community Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dowling; and a son, Joseph Edward Hosch.
Survivors include two sons, Frank and Jack; a daughter, Joanne; and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.