ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Chris Allen Russworn, 41, of Caldwell.
Mr. Russworn died Tuesday, May 12, at a Bryan hospital.
He was born May 30, 1978, in Bryan to Charles Alvie and Christina Laverne Ward Russworn. He was a cook.
Survivors include a daughter, Brianna Russworn; a son, Brenden Russworn; his mother of Rockdale; two sisters, Connie Lynn Locklin of Austin and Dolores Russworn of Florida; a stepsister, Janie Cotton Burford of Oregon; and two stepbrothers, Randall Cotton and Edward Cotton, both of Rockdale.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.