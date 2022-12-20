CAMERON — Services for Bobby Dean Taylor, 88, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. today in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Taylor died Friday, Dec. 9, at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1934, in Abbott to James Merle and Ethel Velma Willingham Taylor. He was a retired truck driver. He married Katherine Koenig on Aug. 30, 1965, and she preceded him in death.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Henson; two daughters, Linda Schwerin and Doris Kirk; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Don Taylor, Bobby Dean Taylor Jr. and Whitey Grimes Jr.; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren,
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.