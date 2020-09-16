BELTON — Services for Bailey Paige Rhodes, 9, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple with Jared Burt officiating. The service will be live streamed on Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church’s YouTube Channel with a private burial taking place before the service.
Ms. Rhodes died Thursday, Sept. 10, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 31, 2010, in Temple to Shawn and Kelly Lee Rhodes. She was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church. She attended Sparta Elementary School, where she was active in the Tiger Choir. She also played several season in the CenTex Storms Soccer Club.
Survivors include her parents; a brother, Riley Scott Rhodes; and four grandparents, Robert Steven and Pamela Jan Rhodes and Richard Gail and Wilma Lee.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.