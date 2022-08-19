Services for Grant George Owen, 80, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 4:05 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Grant George Owen, 80, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Owen died Saturday, Aug. 6, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 12, 1941, in Minneapolis. He attended Colorado School of Mines on a football scholarship. He signed with the Denver Broncos, but chose to continue his education as a metallurgical engineer. He worked for Alcoa in Tennessee, Indiana, Texas, California, Wales and Australia.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Owen; two sons, Eric Owen of Huntsville and Clint Owen of Rockdale; a daughter, Ginger Rundell of McKinney; a sister, Marie O’Connell of Arizona; a brother, Paul Owen of Colorado; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s disease research organizations or to the First Presbyterian Church of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.