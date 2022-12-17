BELTON — Services for Melvin R. Harper Jr., 75, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Harper died Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Cedar Park.
He was born Dec. 3, 1947, in Houston to Margaret Roush Engelbretson and Melvin R. Harper Sr. He graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in 1967. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked 40 years for Rohm & Haas, later known as Dow Chemical.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Harper; two sons, Gregg Harper and Lonnie Lawrence; four daughters, Andrea Edwards, Lauren Harper Mullins, Cherie Keithley and Tanya Morales; three brothers, George Engelbretson Jr., David Engelbretson and Joe Harper; a sister, Terry Mitchell; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.