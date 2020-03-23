Services for Tom V. Hogan Jr., 84, will be at a later date.
Mr. Hogan died Wednesday, March 11, at a local nursing home.
He was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Jay, Okla., to Tom V. Hogan Sr. and Eula Cating. He married Patty Weir in 1955 in Gentry, Ark. He worked in life insurance and was a financial advisor.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jeffrey Hogan; a sister, Hazel Allen; and a grandchild.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services Inc. is in charge of arrangements.