Services for L. Wayne Cobb, 84, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Cobb died Sunday, May 9, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Cameron to Emerald Patrick and Lillie Matilda Cobb. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an assistant principal at Lamar Middle School and Temple High School. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Cobb of Temple; four children, Monica Alvis and Jill Cooper, both of Belton, and Stacy Triefenbach and Heather Gonzales, both of Temple; a sister, Emeraldine Fleming of Temple; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org); Memorial Baptist Church in Temple; or the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.