BELTON — Servies for Pamela Sue Bartlett, 59, of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton with the Rev. Lianne Turner officiating.
The body was cremated. A private burial will be held in Moffat Cemetery at a later date.
Ms. Bartlett died Sunday, Sept. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 9, 1963, in Lubbock to Luther and Mary Allman Bartlett. She graduated from Caprock High School in Amarillo. She worked in retail most of her life.
Survivors include a brother, James Luther Bartlett of Alamogordo, N.M.; and a sister, Rosemary Cordova of Tularosa, N.M.