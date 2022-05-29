BELTON — Services for Chuck H. Parker, 92, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Warren Rainwater officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Parker died Friday, May 27.
He was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Bell County to William Riley and Winnie Lou Nichols Parker. He married Carolyn Sue Eversole Parker. He was a machinist. He worked for Ling Temco Vought in Mansfield. He attended Anchor of Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Steven Parker; two brothers, Larry Parker and Dick Parker; a sister, Vicki Maulden; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.