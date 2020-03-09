BELTON — Carol Reagan, 96, of Belton died Monday, March 9, at her residence.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Ritchie Hamm officiating.
Mrs. Reagan was born March 1, 1924, in Brownwood to Wilburn and Lilly Belle Ryane Ladyman. She married Stewart Reagan on Jan. 31, 1947, in Brownwood. She worked for Hoodview Credit Union. She was a member of the National Credit Union Association, Belton Church of Christ and Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple. She served on the board of Abilene Christian University.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003.
Survivors include a daughter, Anna Kathleen Reagan Redenius of Belton; a brother, William Ladyman of Abilene; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Belton Church of Christ.
Visitation will be prior to the service at the funeral home.