Services for Claude Eugene Hennessee, 68 , of Temple will be 3 p.m. Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Hennessee died Tuesday, Dec. 15, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 19, 1952, to Glen Thomas Hennessee and Virginia Faye Tunnell. He attended Vernon High School. He served in the Marine Corps. He married Jackie Lynn Hasselvander on May 12, 1972. He worked as a truck driver for PTL for 28 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Hennessee of Milburn, Okla.; two daughters, Tandy Perez of Temple and Amy Hennessee of Spokane, Wash.; Two brothers, Joe Hennessee of Vernon and William Hennessee of Killeen; two sisters, Clara Hall and Imogene Labeth, both of Vernon; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Branford Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.