BELTON — Services for Donnie Lou Brentham, 82, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Andy Davis and Dr. Leroy Kemp officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Brentham died Saturday, Oct. 10, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Moody to Clarence Oscar and Lela Dowell Porter. She graduated from Moody High School. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She married Jerry Brentham on Dec. 22, 1956, in Moody. She worked for Temple Savings and Loan. She co-founded Hydra-Gym Athletics. She served as president of Altrusa in Temple. She was a co-founder of the Belton Christian Youth Center.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Brent Brentham of Austin, Kent Brentham of Troy and Evdon Brentham of Sydney, Australia; two sisters, JoAnn Porter Cagle of Belton and Dorothy Porter Cearley of Moody; and eight grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Belton Christian Youth Center (BCYC), 505 E. Ave C, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.