Paxton H.
Howard, Jr., MD
Paxton H. Howard, Jr., MD, passed away peacefully in his home November 26, surrounded by his small, albeit loving family. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 21, 1936, to Paxton H. Howard, Sr. and Esther Coe Keener Howard. As a young boy, the family moved to Midland, Texas, where he considered himself a true, law-abiding Texas citizen.
In Midland, the Howards settled into a house that would later be sold to George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara. Following George W. Bush’s presidency, the house was designated as the “George W. Bush Childhood Home”. Plans are underway to designate the home and surrounding area as a National Park.
Paxton attended Midland High School, where he met his better half, Carolyn Harp. They became high school sweethearts, marrying soon after graduation. Together, they moved to Austin, where Paxton was a member of Phi Kappa Psi, the Texas Cowboys and Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated with highest honors, and they moved to Houston, to attend Baylor College of Medicine. While there, he was a member of the medical honor society, Alpha Omega Alpha. He graduated with highest honors in 1962. In 1997, he received the Baylor College of Medicine Distinguished Alumnus award. He was “inducted” into the Midland High Hall of Honor in 1996. Further medical training included an Internal Medicine Internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, followed by Infectious Disease and Epidemiology studies in Oklahoma City, while serving in the United States Public Health Service Center for Disease Control in Atlanta.
In 1965, Paxton and Carolyn moved to Rochester, Minnesota, for residency at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. They then returned to Oklahoma City, for a fellowship in Preventive Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Medical School. Tired of cold weather and Oklahoma football fans, they then relocated to Temple, where he started January 1, 1969, with Scott & White Clinic. Paxton had a long, distinguished career with Scott & White. In 1969, he established the Department of Infectious Diseases, and acted as chief from 1969-1981. He was shortly joined by doctors Herb Hahn, Lauren Hobratsch and Doug Hurley. They had great camaraderie and called themselves the “4-H Club”.
Dr. Howard established the Medical Historical and Ethics Committee, serving as Chairman from 1976-1983. He was Trustee, Scott & White 1979-1994, First Vice President, then President and CEO 1995-1996. Paxton was involved with the establishment of the Texas A&M Medical School, where he was honored with a named lectureship in Medical Ethics. He served 20 years as Director of Executive Health. He retired in 2001, did part time doctoring work, and retired again in 2009.
Paxton loved medicine, history, medical history, the University of Texas football team, cats and golf. In later years, he greatly missed his golfing partners Luther Brewer, Bill Hardin and Claude Tate. In June 2021, Paxton and Carolyn celebrated 64 years of marriage. They had a wide circle of friends and enjoyed traveling both internationally and domestically. They visited all 50 state capitols. Paxton enjoyed community theater, good books, and any type of sporting event. He followed the Temple College softball team and was so excited when they won the national championship.
Paxton was a wonderful husband and father. He was a true gentleman, and was known for his steady demeanor, dry wit, thoughtfulness and compassion as well as his generosity. He was pre-deceased by Carolyn in April of 2022. He is survived by daughter, Barbara “B” Howard, honorary daughter Vivian “Vivie” Rowan Norment, favorite nephew, David “Kent” Robinson and favorite sister-in-law, Kaye Harp Evans. Special thanks to Curtis Mirkes and the Executive Health Department of Baylor Scott & White, Visiting Angels, Baylor Scott & White Hospice and Deacon Becky Sparks.
A service will be held Monday, December 19th 1 pm at Christ Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity.
