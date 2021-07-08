Paula C. Tamez
Paula C. Tamez, age 97 of Temple, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, July 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Paula was born on June 7, 1924 to Juan and Leonarda Tamez in Victoria, Texas. She moved to Temple in 1975, and worked at Johnnies Cleaners for 24 years. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple since 1975, and was a member of De Colores.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Leonarda Tamez; brothers, Daniel Tamez, Pete Tamez and Isidro Tamez; and sisters, Faustina Gonzalez and Guadalupe T. Ramos.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces, and also very close friends that she truly cared about.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a rosary recited at 6 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
