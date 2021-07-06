BARTLETT — Services for Bettie Jo “Bet” “Mam-ma” Faulkner Davis, 89, of Bartlett will be 1 p.m. today at Davilla Assembly of God Church.
Burial will be in Davilla Cemetery.
Mrs. Davis died Saturday, July 3.
She was born Dec. 28, 1931, in Rockdale to Hub and Helen Faulkner. She attended school in Sharp. She married Lucion Davis on Dec. 31, 1947. She was a homemaker and worked for a Davilla school and several cafes in the Davilla area. She was a member of Davilla Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Michael “Mike” Davis and Donald “Donnie” Davis, both of Davilla, and Jimmy “Jim” Davis of Lake Victor; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davilla Assembly of God Church; or the Davilla Cemetery Association.
Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett is in charge of arrangements.