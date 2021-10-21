Services for Rita Faye Spacek, 61, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Spacek died Monday, Oct. 18, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 9, 1960, in Cameron to Bobby Loftin and Ida Eaton. She attended Buckholts High School and Temple College. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hill.
Survivors include two daughters, Carrie Spacek and Hope Spacek Mendoza of Rogers; two sisters, Shirley Sullivan and Bobbie Pratt of Temple; her father; a stepsister, Vickie Naguin; and two brothers, Michael Sames and Russell Sames.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal shelter or Pearl’s Place animal rescue, 4011 Little River Rd, Temple, TX 76502.