Services for Catherine “Cathy” Bernice McCall, 68, of Belton will be 11 a.m. June 12 at VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton.
Mrs. McCall died Monday, May 24, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Wauwatosa, Wis., to Cloid Paul Sheroeder and Margaret Guthmann. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School. She received a business degree from Schinder Business College. She married Linnie Dale McCall on June 21, 1975, in Perry, Fla. She worked at Darnall Army Medical Hospital. She was a member of VFW Post No. 4008 Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband; two brothers, Huns Schroeder of Milwaukee and Frederich Udo Schroeder of Auburn, Calif.; and a sister, Inga Knapp of Santa Barbara, Calif.
