CAMERON — Services for Betty Sue Gresak, 89, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Buckholts with the Rev. Johnny Kueker officiating.
Mrs. Gresak died Wednesday, Dec. 30, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Sept. 28, 1931, in Rockdale to Frank and Annie Armstrong Barker. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Gresak in 2008; and a daughter, Shirley Foster.
Survivors include a son, Don Gresak of Buckholts; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Monday at the cemetery pavilion.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.