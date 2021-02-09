HARKER HEIGHTS — Services for Dick Lynn Artman, 68, will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Artman died Feb. 2.
He was born July 8, 1952, to Arthur Mack and Verra Lucille Kettler Artman. He served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves. He worked for ER Carpenter. He also worked for Interstate, Shaffer and Koch trucking companies.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Artman; a son, Thomas Artman; a daughter, Donna Wheeler; three sisters, Kathryn Pavlica, Georgie Seward and Maxine Grzybowski; and two grandchildren.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.