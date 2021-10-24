Services for Terri LaFawn Penny, 62, of Moffat will be 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Penny died Saturday, Oct. 16, at her residence.
She was born May 29, 1959, to Aleck and Vada Penny in Santa Monica, Calif.
Survivors include her husband, Barney Dubiel; a son, Ronnie Cota Jr.; two daughters, Breia Diane Cota Mascarich and Sandra LaFawn Cota Paranuk; two brothers, Ray Penny and Roy Penny; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.