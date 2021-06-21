Services for Charles Glasgow, 77, of Morgan’s Point Resort are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Glasgow died Saturday, June 19, at a local care center.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 21, 2021 @ 4:46 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.