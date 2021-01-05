Services for Eugene Hejl, 84, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Hejl died Dec. 25 at a local nursing care facility.
He was born Feb. 13, 1936, in Seaton to Robert and Vlasta Bravenec Hejl. He married Anna Mae Lock on April 5, 1980. He worked for Scott & White Hospital. He was a member of East Highway Baptist Church and the SPJST Seaton Lodge No. 47.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Bradley Hejl and Russell Hejl; a sister, Juanita Bartek; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.