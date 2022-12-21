Robert Ray Gilmore
Robert Ray Gilmore was born to Jack and Dorotha Gilmore May 29th, 1948 in Temple, Texas. Robert left this world on Sunday, December 18th, 2022.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 10:30am at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Robert graduated from Temple High School in 1967. He married the love of his life, Judy Price in Seguin, Texas 1 year later. Robert would spend the next 54 years loving her loyally and completely. They built a life together in Temple and raised two beautiful daughters Kimberly Cole (husband Jason) and Pam Lanham (husband Trent).
Robert began his career with Santa Fe Railroad working as a switchman in the yard and ended his 38 year career as an Engineer. Robert served his community as Secretary and Treasurer of the Local Transportation Union and board member of Temple Santa Fe Community Credit Union for many years.
In retirement, he found kindred spirits in his Green Mountain Regulators and Single Action Shooter Club. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife Judy and their six grandkids Ashley, Katlyn, Jonathan, William, Jack and Noah. He found joy in sharing with others his stamp collection, travel stories and always attending all of his grandchildren’s events. He was their biggest fan. Robert put family above all and served as a wonderful example to others as a son, husband, father and papa. He will be deeply missed and always loved by his family.
