Vallie Mae Hrachovy
Vallie Mae Hrachovy, 92, of Rosebud, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 in a Cameron Nursing Home. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Rev. Brad Herridge will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Hrachovy was born January 29, 1930 in Cyclone to Joe V. and Annie Doskocil Pomykal. She lived in Central Texas and the Ganado area most of her life. She married Charlie Hrachovy on October 1, 1950. She loved to cook, quilt, growing and canning vegetables.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one grandson, Scott Staff, two sons-in-law, Harold Vanicek and Clyde Morton, one brother, Walter Pomykal and one sister, Lillian Hoff.
She is survived by three daughters, Doris Vanicek of Rosebud, Dorothy Morton and Delores Staff both of Louise, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Seaton Cemetery, 13107 SH 53, Temple, TX 76501 or the charity of choice.
Following the graveside service, a meal will be served at the Ratibor Country Grill.
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
