Betty Gibson Bailey
Betty Gibson Bailey, 78, passed away November 27, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born February 4, 1942 in Temple, TX, to Richard and Ada Gibson, both of whom preceded her in death.
Adventurous and active, she was at home on roller skates and horseback; an avid sportfisher, she never tired of telling how she reeled in a swordfish off the coast of the Yucatan peninsula.
A lifelong dancer, she could never resist a good beat (especially swing or rock ‘n’ roll). Later in life, she and her beloved German Shepherd Andros spent nearly every weekend on the competitive obedience circuit. Her vibrancy and enthusiasm for life extended to other people as well; she rarely ventured out in public without meeting someone she wanted to “adopt.”
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wilson; by their loving son, Shannon, who is grateful for the qualities she passed on and the opportunities she encouraged; and by numerous cousins. Josef Hemer, her first husband, preceded her in death during the Vietnam War.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Austin German Shepherd Rescue or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Memorial services are planned for Monday, December 21 at 3:30 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
Paid Obituary