Lenda Ophelia Tuck
In Loving Memory of Lenda Ophelia Tuck
Lenda Ophelia Tuck, fondly known as “Nee” by her close family and friends, passed away Sept 6, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and warmth. Born on October 24, 1937, in Daisetta, Texas to Jack Burton White and Athie Ophelia Moorman White, Lenda’s 85 year journey was one filled with passion, dedication, and enduring love for her family and friends.
A mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Lenda touched countless lives. To many, she was an anchor, a beacon of light, offering warm hugs, a listening ear, and sage advice. She played multiple roles – a boss, a teacher, a friend, and a role model – but in every role, she showcased an unparalleled spirit of generosity and kindness.
Born as the second child among seven siblings, Lenda shared an unbreakable bond with Ann, Jack, Allan, Sheila, Joe, and Buddy. Her life found its purpose and joy when she married her soulmate, David Richmond Tuck, on July 16, 1955. Their love blossomed into a beautiful family with five children, Sherrell, David Jr., Shutona, Michael, and a baby boy, whom they tragically lost at birth.
Her professional journey as a beauty expert began at the United Artist Beauty School in Houston where she honed her skills and earned a cosmetology license. Later, she continued her education at the Bryan Academy of Cosmetology. With David by her side, they owned and operated the Temple Beauty Schools from 1957 to 1999. Lenda’s Pavilion of Beauty, owned by her in the early ‘70s, became a testament to her expertise. She was an award-winning hairstylist, recognized at numerous state competitions.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lenda cherished the time spent with family. Whether it was a family gathering during the holidays, a spontaneous get-together, playing games, or traveling, she was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. She had a zest for life, enjoying deer hunting, boating, camping, and cheering for her grandchildren at their sporting events. In her golden years, Lenda indulged in genealogy, tracing her lineage and reminiscing about the good old times, often with an episode of Gunsmoke playing in the background.
Lenda’s faith was unwavering. Brought up in the Pentecostal church, she had a profound connection with Jesus. She believed in the promise of life after death and was certain that when her earthly journey ended, she would reunite, after 34 years, with her beloved David in heaven.
Preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ann, Sheila, Jack, and Allan, her loving husband David, sons David Jr., and Michael, and daughter-in-law Brenda, Lenda’s spirit lives on in her daughters Sherrell Evans and Joe of Seguin and Shutona Vaughan and Darrell of Longview. Her legacy is further carried on by her 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Lenda will also be missed by her brothers, Lannie Joe White and Eugene D “Buddy” White, both from the Houston area.
A service in memory of Lenda will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Monday. A visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 will be followed with services officiated by her great grandson, Brother Cole Tuck. Interment will be at Moffat Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cure JM Foundation, P.O. Box 45768, Baltimore, MD 21297-5768 or the National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.
Let’s remember Lenda for her immense heart, infectious laughter, and the memories she gifted us. Her love story, her commitment to her family, and her faith remain as an everlasting testament to a life beautifully lived. Rest in peace, our dear Nee.
