SALADO — Services for Conita Gail Clayton Cabaniss, 79, of Spring will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Salado United Methodist Church with David Mosser officiating.
Burial will be in Cedar Knob Cemetery in Salado.
Mrs. Cabaniss died Wednesday, Aug. 25, at a Woodlands nursing home.
She was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Gorman to Lemuel Vergil and Beatrice Clayton. She attended Stephenville High School and Tarleton State University. She worked in the insurance industry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ballard Cabaniss.
Survivors include a son, Dax Evan Allison of Fort Worth; a daughter, Alix Allison of Spring; two brothers, G.L. Clayton of Granbury and Dusty Clayton of Boerne; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local Alzheimer’s association.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.