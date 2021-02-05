Services for Dr. Paul William Sundin, 94, of Belton, TX will be private. Dr. Sundin died peacefully with family beside him Sunday, January 31 at 4:30pm. After being acknowledged with a “Last Salute” from fellow Veterans, Paul was sent to his final resting place. He was the last surviving member of his beloved nuclear family.
While his parents were native Swedes, Paul was born May 8, 1926 in Brookfield, IL to Carl Olaf and Hulda Elizabeth Sundin, the ninth of ten children. His parents immigrated to the US through Sault Ste. Marie, MI in August 1909 and were proud to become naturalized US citizens in 1935 (Father) and 1950 (Mother).
Dr. Sundin graduated from La Sierra Academy, La Sierra, CA in 1944. Immediately, upon graduating high school he was drafted and proudly fulfilled his patriotic duty for 2 years, primarily as a Medic on the hospital ship Frances Y Sanger.
Following the war, Paul married Betty Wheeler and later graduated from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, CA in 1955. After a 2-year internship, he began his own private Family Practice in Decatur, MI, where he practiced for 20 years. During these years, Paul completed a Master’s in Public Health degree at the University of Michigan and served as Public Health Director of Monroe County Michigan.
In June 1973, Paul married Norma Lamb-Jordan. In 1976 he was recruited by the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Temple, TX and they relocated to Belton, TX. He was awarded Family Practice Certification in 1977 and later that year was appointed as a full Professor at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine. In 1991 Paul was offered and accepted an appointment as Chief of Staff at the VA Hospital in Fort Lyon, CO. Dr. Sundin retired from the VA in 1995 and returned to Belton, TX where he consulted for the State of Texas and Social Security Administration for five years.
Dr. Sundin was an active, life-long member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and humbly served in many administrative and educational capacities throughout his life. His favorite music included the “Battle Hymn of the Republic Recessional” and the hymns “Amazing Grace” and “It Is Well With My Soul”.
Paul was an avid and expert snow skier, a sport he enjoyed throughout his life. He spent many hours on the slopes skiing as well as teaching his children and many grandchildren how to ski.
Survivors include his beloved wife Norma and nine combined children: Jacqueline (Sundin) Bruno, Karen Sundin, David Sundin, and Thomas Sundin (deceased); and Judy Nicholson, Robert Jordan, Richard Jordan, James Jordan, and Thomas Jordan. In addition, he has 24 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as “Papa”.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watkins-Logan-Garrison Texas State Veteran’s Home, 11466 Honor Lane, Tyler, TX 75708. Please indicate on your envelope it is in memoriam of Dr. Paul Sundin. Services may be viewed @ dossmanfh.com