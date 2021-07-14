BELTON — Services for Bonnie Berneta Peeples, 103, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday in North Belton Cemetery with Rodney Wall officiating.
Mrs. Peeples died Sunday, July 11, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Aug. 4, 1917, in Rogers to James Henry and Jessie Mae Nichols Peeples. She lived in Bell County all of her life. She moved from Rogers to Belton as a toddler and attended Belton schools. She also attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She worked at the Belton Journal for more than 70 years and served as an associate editor. She was a member the Belton Church of Christ, Belton Rotary Club, Belton Chamber of Commerce, and the Belton Library. She was a founding member of the Bell Historical Society and the Bell Fine Arts Association. She also was involved with the Belton Homes Tour, the Salado Art Fair, and the annual Belton rodeo and Fourth of July parade.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bell County Museum or the Belton Church of Christ.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home.