BELTON — Services for Thur Lee Runyon Jr., 65, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Runyon died Friday, April 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 1, 1954, in Temple to Mamie and Thur Runyon Sr. He was a certified nursing assistant.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Runyon of Temple; two sons, Retius Runyon of Mansfield and Detrict Clark of Temple; a daughter, Sandy Smith of Temple; a brother, Steven Runyon of Troy; a sister, Roslayn Gamble of Tulsa, Okla.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.