No services are planned for Sandra “Sandy” K. Lee, 78.
Her body will be cremated.
Mrs. Lee died Thursday, April 29.
She was born Dec. 11, 1942, in Temple to Clea and Faye Myers. She attended Temple Junior College. She worked for Farmers Home in Temple and NASA in Houston.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Doyle R. Lee; a son, John Cooper; two stepchildren, Renee Session and Gary Lee; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal rescue or women’s shelter.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.