CAMERON — Services for Linda Kay Mollica, 68, of Cameron will be noon Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at a later date.
Mrs. Mollica died Monday, Sept. 20, in a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Cameron to Lonzo and Kate Thomas Colbert. She attended O.J. Thomas School and later studied nursing. She worked as a nursing home in Rockdale for many years.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Frazier Black and James Mollica.
Survivors include a daughter, Christina Coleman of Spring; four brothers, Lewis Colbert of Big Lake, James C. Wright of Aurora, Colo., Melvin Brown of Temple and Charles Brown of Belton; three sisters, Lula Pearl Whatley of Fort Worth, Mary Jefferson of Houston; and Dr. Rose Marie Wright of Schenectady, N.Y.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.