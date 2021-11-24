Judith L. Gilbert
Funeral Services for Mrs. Judith L. Gilbert will be held on Friday, November 26th at 3:00 pm. There will be a Visitation on November 26th from 2:00 – 3:00 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, Texas.
Judith (Judy) Mays Langseth Gilbert (76) passed away on November 20th at her home in Temple, Texas. Judy was born on January 7th, 1945, in Blanco, Texas to John and Mary Mays, and eventually moved to Killeen, Texas with her 3 younger siblings. After graduating from Killeen High School, Judy attended Business College in Austin, where she gained many unique and esteemed skills and long-lasting friends.
Married to her then husband, David, for seven years, Judy devoted her life to being an amazing mother to her two beautiful boys, Troy & Mark and her love for them was never-failing. While raising her boys, Judy dedicated 20 years to the Killeen Independent School District serving students in various capacities. She retired from KISD in 2000. Students and faculty remember Judy as being sweet-natured, caring and giving in any situation. Judy met the love of her life, James Scott Gilbert, in 1995 and they were married for 26 years.
Judy was known for her kind heart and for having a smile that lit up her whole face. Judy made an impact on everyone who met her because of how special she made them feel. Family meant everything to her and she was happiest when she was surrounded by all of them, laughing or playing a good game of cards back in the day. Judy devoted her life to Christ and she loved attending First Baptist Church in Belton, Texas. Judy will be missed by those who knew her most and loved her sparkling personality. Her grandchildren, especially, will miss calling her “Brannie” and getting the best hugs from her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Gilbert, son Mark Langseth (Amanda), Step-daughter Sunny Wren (Pat), Sisters Carol Hoover (Bob), Pamela Toomer (Lew) and James (Jim) Mays (Jennifer), Grandsons Clayton & Landon Langseth, Granddaughters Jasmine & Jade Wren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by, her son Troy David, and her parents Mary & John Mays.
Mrs. Gilbert will be laid to rest at Killeen City Cemetery.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of the Arrangements.
